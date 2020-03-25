TYLER — The first Smith County Death from coranivruss was announced at a midday briefing held by the Smith County Emergency Command Center. Officials say the victim as a 91-year-old male. Despite the grime announcement, by way of our news partner KETK, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines says he’s never seen such good inter-agency cooperation, “after thousands of man hours worth of work, on the part of the city , the county, your hospitals, your North East Texas Public Health, your school districts, we are all together, and we are ready for this crisis, whichever turn it may take. We are ready and we are prepared.” The County also has 2 more new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing total numbers in the county to 16.