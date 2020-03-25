GREGG COUNTY — Gregg County has issued a “MANDATORY SHELTER IN PLACE” following 2 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK the mandate begins at 11:59 p.m Thursday morning and will remain in effect until April 9th at 11:59 p.m. On Tuesday, Mayor of Longview Andy Mack issued a voluntary shelter in place and said it could be upgraded if more cases were confirmed. On Wednesday, he validated there are 2 new cases and issued a mandatory shelter in place. That brings the total number of cases to three in Gregg County and 28 in East Texas. For more information on the order, visit the Gregg County Facebook page.