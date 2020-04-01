TYLER –On Wednesday the joint information committee announced Smith County now has a total of 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus county-wide. Five more cases were added in the most recent update since Tuesday. Gregg County is now reporting 8 cases of COVID-19. Click the link to go to NET Health site. https://www.mynethealth.org/coronavirus/. Smith County remains under a “Stay at Home” order through April 10th.

Smith County has limited walk-in services available. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only. Visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information for more information.

The City of Tyler will extend modified facility operations until May 1. All events City-operated or in a City facility have been suspended through May 1. Get more information on closures or adjusted services: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/communications/coronavirus-updates.

Tyler ISD has acted on Governor Greg Abbott’s extension of his executive order closing school facilities with the possibility of returning to classes May 4. The extension aims to assist state and local efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. During this time, Tyler ISD will continue its Distance Learning and Free Curbside Meals programs. During the week of March 23-27, the District saw 135,000 student logins to its online distance learning platforms, as well as an additional amount of students completing assignments through printed instructional packets and workbooks.

Tyler ISD Food Service has served more than 21,300 meals since March 16. The District will add an additional location starting Monday, April 6, at Dixie Elementary School. Social and emotional learning resources are available to students and parents on the http://www.tylerisd.org/distancelearning web page. Campus counselors are also able to provide online counseling video phone calls and/or video chats. To request counseling services, students and parents can submit a Counseling Referral Form on their school counselor’s web page. For Curbside Meal information and/or answers to Frequently Asked Questions, go to http://www.tylerisd.org/covid19.

Both CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and UT Health East Texas have expanded telehealth services and online screening tools to best serve their patients. Telehealth services will be HIPPA-compliant.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit http://www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with UT Health East Texas, patients may call (903) 596- DOCS.To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, patients may call (903) 606-DOCS. **In the event of an emergency, call 911.