TYLER — More than a week ago, the Smith County Tax Office closed their doors to the public due to the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Gary Barber told KTBB, “people continue to show up. We are still seeing between 100 to 200 people coming up to the doors to try to renew their auto registration or to pay their property taxes in person.” The Tax Assessor-Collector continued, “We are just trying to keep people and our employees safe, but we are still working, answering the phones and mail. People can pay their property taxes over the phone, online or through mail. People can renew their auto registration online or through the mail.”

For property taxes, visit https://publictax.smith-county.com/smithtax/ or call 903-590-2920. For auto registration, visit https://www.txdmv.gov/ or call 903-590-2900. Property taxes and auto registrations can also be paid or renewed through the mail: Smith County Tax Office, P.O. Box 2011, Tyler, Texas 75710.

The Tax Office is also continuing to service car dealers who need title work and lien holders. From 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, an employee will be at the door to accept title paperwork. From 3-3:30 p.m. on the same days, they will be at the door to pass out the license plates. No one is being allowed into the building. The Smith County Tax Office has also closed its substations in Noonday, Lindale and Troup. For more information, visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor.