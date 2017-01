MOORE STATION — One person was killed and another injured after a car slammed into cows Sunday night. According to KETK, it happened around 10:30 when a vehicle headed south on FM 314 hit two cows in the south bound lanes. DPS officials said the driver, identified as Susan Alexander, 55, Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, who survived the accident, was identified as 54-year-old Michael Johnson of Larue. The crash remains under investigation.