KILGORE – With the help of a witness, a Longview man has been arrested for burglary by Kilgore police. Heath Duelle Clary, 45, charged with burglary of a coin-operated machine and burglary of a building. Just after midnight Thursday, a caller told police of suspicious activity at a car wash on Karolina Street. Officers found Clary burglarizing a coin-operated machine in one of the car wash bays. They later found where he had broken into another building on the property and burglarized five other machines. Detectives are interviewing him about other recent burglaries in Kilgore. He’s being held in the Kilgore Municipal Jail on $35,000 bond.