TYLER – An Upshur County man has been sentenced in federal court in Tyler to prison following a lengthy investigation into a synthetic drug operation. Jeremy Chad Tidwell, 41, of Gilmer, pleaded guilty last November. He was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in federal prison. Also, assets to be forfeited by the defendant included U.S. currency and bank accounts totaling over $1.2 million, real property, precious metals, two airplanes, 6 automobiles, other vehicles, and firearms. His arrest stemmed from an investigation into a synthetic drug trafficking organization based in the Gregg County.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Tidwell, his wife, Shanna Peek Tidwell, 38, of Gilmer, and Tidwell’s brother, Brian Tidwell, 45, of Arlington. Four retail stores, all located in Longview, were searched as part of the law enforcement operation. Over $1.2 million, including in excess of $450,000 in U.S. currency, multiple vehicles, and large quantities of synthetic drugs were seized.