TYLER – A project started in 2015 at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo has been completed. This almost $7 million re-construction project has brought many changes to the African overlook area. The elephant yard was increased from 1,041 square feet to 4,100 square feet while their pool, that once held just 23,700 gallons, now holds 150,000 gallons. Also, for the first time ever, zoo visitors can feed the giraffes leaves of lettuce from the giraffe feeding deck. The Chakula Café is totally new with indoor seating as well as 200 outdoor seats and the restrooms are brand new and the serpentine walkway that leads to the overlook is open.

Zoo guests can feed the giraffes a boat of 3-4 lettuce leaves for just $5.00. The feeding station is open daily, but is closed from 11:30am to 1:15pm. Inclement weather may necessitate keeping the giraffes inside to keep them safe.