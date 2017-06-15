TYLER – A north Texas woman has pleaded guilty in Tyler federal court to drug conspiracy charges. Nimrose Khan, 35, of Carrollton entered her guilty plea Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. A combined task force of federal, state and local law enforcement officers, executed federal arrest and search warrants in Plano, Carrollton, Dallas and Tyler. The warrants stemmed from a joint investigation in which the Smith County Sheriff’s office took part. Federal prosecutors say Khan and her co-defendants, conspired to distribute synthetic drugs at two businesses. One of those was the Minute Stop/Valero Gas Station on Highway 64 West in Tyler.

Khan and four others were indicted by a federal grand jury last August. Under federal statutes, Khan faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. Her sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.