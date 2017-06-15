TYLER – Keep America Beautiful has announced that Keep Tyler Beautiful is the recipient of a 2017 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program Grant. The $5,000 will be used to combat cigarette litter in Tyler. Keep Tyler Beautiful will use funds to improve to install 26 cigarette waste receptacles throughout the city. They will focus heavily on the Downtown area and areas where foot traffic is predominant. Research by Keep America Beautiful has shown that for each cigarette waste receptacle installed, cigarette litter is reduced by 9%. Keep Tyler Beautiful is one of 37 organizations to receive grant funding for 2017. Communities that implemented the this program in 2016 saw an average of 60% in cigarette litter. This is an 8% increase in comparison to 2015 results.