KILGORE – Kilgore College trustees will be considering closing three programs when they meet on Monday. A trustee’s committee has recommended closing the surgical technology, drafting and design and commercial photography programs. The three programs offer an associate of applied science degree and certificate of completion. According to a news release from the school, should trustees decide to close the program, selected drafting courses would still be offered as part of its manufacturing programs. The college also said it will still offer academic transfer photography courses in support of the transfer curriculum for journalism.

School President Dr. Brenda Kays was quoted as saying, “Recognizing that KC’s programming must shift with the demands of the workforce, the KC Board of Trustees has requested that KC administration prepare data analysis models that indicate, at minimum, the overall program status, viability and average wages expected after completion of the program(s). Of course, the KC Board of

Trustees also recognizes that the quantitative data must be triangulated with

qualitative data in order to truly make an informed decision,” said Dr. Brenda Kays.

Students who are pursuing an AAS or Certificate of Completion in Surgical Technology will complete discipline-specific coursework at the end of Summer I and the program has not accepted any students for the 2017-18 school year.

All students who are currently pursuing either the AAS degree or the Certificate of Completion in Drafting & Design Technology or Commercial Photography will receive the opportunity to take discipline-specific courses to complete the credential(s).

In all cases, the school will contact students currently enrolled in these programs to discuss timely completion of their degree or certificate.