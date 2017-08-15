MARSHALL – Five persons have been arrested after members of the Marshall Police Department’s SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on East Fannin Street. The action was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Seized were 50 grams of methamphetamine, 37 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of powder cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of Xanax, 55 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of money. They also seized three firearms, one of which had been reported stolen. Arrested on drug and firearm charges were Brian Dewayne Davis, 26, Louis Dewayne Talley, 23, Cecilia Davis, 48, Gerald Wayne Talley, 56 and Willie Earl Brown. All are Marshall residents.