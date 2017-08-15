

COFFEE CITY – The Coffee City Police Department is seeking help in solving a burglary. It occurred sometime between July 19th and the 23rd. Someone broke into the Jungle Adult Store and Patriot Games game room on Highway 155. They got in by forcing open a rear door. Besides causing significant damage to both buildings, they stole sexually oriented items, copper, surveillance camera equipment and smoking materials such as pipes and hookahs. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Coffee City Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.