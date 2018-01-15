TYLER – Texas Department of Transportation will be on duty this evening to work throughout the night in response to forecasted icy weather conditions. Maintenance crews have completed pre-treatment of various elevated structures around the Tyler District. They have also prepared their dump trucks and equipment to respond as weather conditions change. The crews will monitor roadways, increasing their activity as night falls and the chance for icy conditions move in. Crews will be working around the clock monitoring bridges, ramps and overpasses. Problems areas will be treated as warranted and in conjunction with law enforcement notifications.

TxDOT spokeswoman, Kathi White says “If current forecasts hold, travel disruptions and problems on area roads will be possible through Wednesday. She says the safest option during icy conditions is to stay off the roads. If you have to get out, you are reminded to reduce speeds considerably below the posted speed limits and to avoid driving completely if conditions warrant.