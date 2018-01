TYLER – National Weather Service records show Tyler’s snowfall total was 2 inches. The city also set a low maximum temperature for January 16th at 28 degrees. That was recorded at 12:01am. That beat the previous record low maximum temperature, which was 29 degrees on January 16, 2017. Wednesday, we will be getting close to the record low temperature for January 17th. That is 11 degrees, which was set on January 17, 1957.