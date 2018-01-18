MARSHALL – A wreck in Marshall, where a car drove into a building, remains under investigation. It happened around 6:00 on Wednesday morning on West Grand Avenue near North Washington Avenue. Police public information officer Kelly Colvin said the car which was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions when the driver lost control of it. The car went airborne and crashed into a vacant building. The driver was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall with what are believed to be minor injuries. The building sustained major damage.