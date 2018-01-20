LONGVIEW – A Longview man has received a life prison sentence for the shooting deaths of his child’s grandparents. Christopher Marvin Bell II pleaded guilty to the murders. He was sentenced Friday in 124th State District Court. Investigators say Bell went to the couple’s apartment in November, 2016, to see his daughter. He said he was not allowed inside, so he went to the back of the apartment. He jumped over the balcony, broke the glass patio door and began to fight with the victim’s. He then took out a handgun and shot the couple. After fleeing, he called police to turn himself in. He was arrested in a parking lot of a store on Estes Parkway.