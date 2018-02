LONGVIEW – LeTourneau University’s total Spring 2018 enrollment of 2,944 is the highest it has been in the past several years. It has increased nearly 14% since Spring 2015. Graduate enrollments are 377, and high school dual enrollment has grown to 786, up nearly 347% in the past three years. LETU offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a wide range of disciplines and delivery models at LETU’s residential campus in Longview and at centers in Plano, McKinney and Houston.