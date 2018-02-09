VAN ZANDT — A traffic stop in Van Zandt County turned into a huge drug bust. Authorities said they stopped a car headed westbound on I-20 Thursday night. Once they investigated the car they found two pounds of heroin. According to KETK, police were lead to a home a short distance away from the stop where they discovered 33 pounds of heroin worth almost $3,000,000 and nearly $20,000 cash in the house. Authorities said they arrested several people as suspects in the case. They have not been identified.