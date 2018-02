TYLER — Tyler police are searching for the man accused of robbing the Food Fast on west Houston Street. It happened just after midnight. The clerk told police the suspect, armed with a butcher knife, entered the store and demanded money. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a green jacket, black pants and an orange beanie with a “T” emblem. His face was covered with a black and white bandana. No injuries were reported.