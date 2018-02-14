Today is Wednesday February 14, 2018
Man Charged in Marshall Shooting

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2018 at 3:21 am
MARSHALL – A Marshall man has been arrested for for shooting at a passing vehicle. Arrested Tuesday afternoon was Brian Davis, 27. He is said to have fired several shots at a vehicle traveling on East Houston Street around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured. He then ran away. An officer found him a short time later on East Bowie Street near Merzbacher Street. The gun he is said to have used, which was reported stolen, has been recovered. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and theft of a firearm. The shooting remains under investigation.

MARSHALL – A Marshall man has been arrested for for shooting at a passing vehicle. Arrested Tuesday afternoon was Brian Davis, 27. He is said to have fired several shots at a vehicle traveling on East Houston Street around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured. He then ran away. An officer found him a short time later on East Bowie Street near Merzbacher Street. The gun he is said to have used, which was reported stolen, has been recovered. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and theft of a firearm. The shooting remains under investigation.

