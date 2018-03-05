TYLER – A Henderson County man is jailed in Smith County for making a terroristic threat. Tyler James McGill, 20, of Brownsboro, was arrested shortly after 2:00 Monday morning at a south Tyler apartment. The arrest stemmed from a Snap Chap video that showed two firearms and the text which said, “coming to a school near you.” Also in the video was a Whitehouse-Troup road sign. Friends said they thought McGill was joking. Sheriff Larry Smith said his office takes any potential threat seriously and will act accordingly. McGill was booked into the Smith county jail under a $25,000 bond.