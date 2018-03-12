Today is Monday March 12, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chalk Up Another Big Bass for Lake Fork

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 4:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LAKE FORK – For the third time in less than two weeks, Lake Fork has delivered what many anglers dream about for a lifetime – a 13-pound-plus largemouth bass. Angler Alex Finch, of North Richland Hills, landed the 13.06 pound Legacy Class largemouth bass during a solo fishing trip March 11. The catch checked off a “bucket list” item he’s been aiming at for years. The fish is now in the “Lunker Bunker” at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. The fish’s roommates are two other Legacy Class entries for the season. One caught on March 8th and one on March 2nd.

Chalk Up Another Big Bass for Lake Fork

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2018 at 4:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LAKE FORK – For the third time in less than two weeks, Lake Fork has delivered what many anglers dream about for a lifetime – a 13-pound-plus largemouth bass. Angler Alex Finch, of North Richland Hills, landed the 13.06 pound Legacy Class largemouth bass during a solo fishing trip March 11. The catch checked off a “bucket list” item he’s been aiming at for years. The fish is now in the “Lunker Bunker” at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. The fish’s roommates are two other Legacy Class entries for the season. One caught on March 8th and one on March 2nd.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement