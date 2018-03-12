LAKE FORK – For the third time in less than two weeks, Lake Fork has delivered what many anglers dream about for a lifetime – a 13-pound-plus largemouth bass. Angler Alex Finch, of North Richland Hills, landed the 13.06 pound Legacy Class largemouth bass during a solo fishing trip March 11. The catch checked off a “bucket list” item he’s been aiming at for years. The fish is now in the “Lunker Bunker” at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. The fish’s roommates are two other Legacy Class entries for the season. One caught on March 8th and one on March 2nd.