Form of Avian Flu Found at Northeast Texas Chicken Farm

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2018 at 3:37 am
SULPHUR SPRINGS (AP) – Texas and federal agriculture authorities are testing birds and poultry in a northeast Texas county after inspectors detected a low-pathogenic form of avian flu at a poultry farm. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the H7N1 influenza was found last week during routine surveillance of a commercial breeder’s flock of about 24,000 chickens in Hopkins County, about 75 miles northeast of Dallas. Authorities now are testing other poultry within about 6 miles of the Hopkins County farm. Federal officials last week confirmed a similar occurrence at a turkey farm in southwestern Missouri but said it poses no risk to the food chain.

