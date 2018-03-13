Today is Tuesday March 13, 2018
LETU Professor to Spend Some Time at Oxford

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2018 at 3:43 pm
LONGVIEW – LeTourneau University theology professor Jonathan Lett has been awarded a grant to travel during the next two summers to Oxford, England. He will be working in an enhanced summer program developing interdisciplinary skills in science and religion. The grant is provided by Bridging the Two Cultures of Science and the Humanities II, a project run by Scholarship and Christianity in Oxford. This is a British subsidiary of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, with funding by Templeton Religion Trust and The Blankemeyer Foundation. The two month-long summer research seminars in Oxford start this summer.

