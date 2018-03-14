PALESTINE – The University of Texas at Tyler Innovation Academy in Palestine may close at the end of the school year. UT Tyler spokesman Lucas Roebuck told the Palestine Herald-Press the school building failed the fire marshal’s inspection in August. UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell outlined the university’s strategic plans to Palestine City Council members on Monday. He did not say anything about closing the school. They are working on holding a public meeting with parents and students in Tyler Monday to discuss the situation. The charter school has over 200 students from second through 11th grades.