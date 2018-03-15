TYLER – The 59th Annual Azalea and Spring Flower trail begins in Tyler Friday morning. It all starts at 10:00 with the ribbon cutting and opening ceremony in the garden of the Pyron home on West Dobbs Street. Then, through April 1st, thousands will visit to see the blooming azaleas, dogwoods and spring flowers. There are two marked routes, the Lindsey Trail and the Dobbs Trail. Along with the flowers and the azalea belles greeting you at the many gardens, there is a host of activities, including a horse show, quilt show, an arts and crafts show at Bergfeld Park and the East Texas Symphony Concert.

The first Azaleas were planted in the Lindsey Lane area in 1929 by Maurice Shamburger. Other neighbors later added their own azaleas and it blossomed into what we see today.

You can go to http://visittyler.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Azaleaweb-1.pdf to look at a brochure of the many activities during Tyler’s annual Azalea and Spring Flower trail.