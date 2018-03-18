Today is Sunday March 18, 2018
Cyclist Injured in Crash with Car

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm
LONGVIEW — A bicyclist riding Friday night on McCann Road in Longview was left with serious injuries after colliding with a car, police spokesman Sgt. Shane McCarter reported. KETK and the Longview News-Journal report details of the collision were not immediately available. McCarter said the cyclist was driving north about 7:40 p.m. near Fire Station No. 6 when the vehicle “struck her.” The woman was taken to a local hospital. “The last I heard, she is fine,” he said. “She had some serious injuries, but it looks like she will be all right.”

