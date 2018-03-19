KILGORE – Two drivers have been killed in a two vehicle accident in Kilgore. It happened just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 259 near Farm Road 349. One driver, 19 year old Dakota Patrick Harris, of Kilgore, later died in a Tyler hospital. The other driver, 79 year old Mary Virginia Cameron, of Overton, died in a Longview hospital. Police reports indicate Cameron’s car drove into oncoming traffic, for unknown reasons, and hit Harris’ car head-on. The accident remains under investigation.