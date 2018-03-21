LAIRD HILL — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says a mail-stealing device was discovered after officials responded to the Laird Hill Post Office on initial reports of a suspicious package. The RSCO tells KETK a post office employee witnessed a young man tampering with the blue mailbox outside of the post office. When the man saw the employee, he ran to his vehicle, described as cream-colored pickup truck, and left the scene. The employee told law enforcement she then saw a string hanging out of the mailbox. When officials arrived on scene, they found the string was attached to a package inside the mailbox. Law enforcement has determined the package did not contain an explosive device, but that the device was one used to steal mail. The RCSO says it’s still important to remain vigilant, especially after a recent string of deadly package explosions rocked the city of Austin.