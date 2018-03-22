TYLER — Another delay is requested in a high-profile Smith County murder trial. Gustavo Zavala-Garcia is facing the death penalty for reportedly killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco in 2016. The trial was set to proceed in October, but KETK reports current District Attorney Matt Bingham requested the court move that date to 2019. That’s when newly-elected DA Jacob Putman will be taking over that office. Jury selection is currently set for August. Police say Kayla went missing from a Bullard church and that her body was found inside a well on Garcia’s property a couple of days later. There’s still no official word on when that trial will be moved, if moved at all.