TYLER — Tyler ISD board members will vote Monday on a complete revision of elementary school attendance zones. It’s a followup to recent approval of new middle and high school attendance zones for 2018-19. Several elementary schools have split zones dating to TISD’s days under a federal desegregation order that has since been lifted. Two notable examples are Bell and Clarkston elementary schools. Their zones reach to areas between Loop 323 and I-20, nowhere near the schools, making for some excessively long bus trips. Officials point out that demographics have changed significantly since the 1970 desegregation order, with the district now about 72 per cent minority.