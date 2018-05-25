Today is Friday May 25, 2018
Incident at John Tyler Under Investigation

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm
TYLER – The Tyler school district is investigating a video that has turned up on the social media that shows a John Tyler teacher pushing a student. But the school district says the video may not show the whole story. According to a TISD statement, the preliminary investigation reveals the teacher was assaulted first, and the video doesn’t show the entire situation. The teacher has been put on administrative leave. And the district says the student will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct.

TYLER – The Tyler school district is investigating a video that has turned up on the social media that shows a John Tyler teacher pushing a student. But the school district says the video may not show the whole story. According to a TISD statement, the preliminary investigation reveals the teacher was assaulted first, and the video doesn’t show the entire situation. The teacher has been put on administrative leave. And the district says the student will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct.

