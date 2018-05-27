Today is Sunday May 27, 2018
Tyler Police Search for Suspect, Stolen Car

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2018 at 8:10 am
TYLER — Tyler police are searching for a car thief. Officers said just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon, an 85-year-old woman was eating dinner at Yami Buffet, on Troup Highway, when her purse was stolen. A witness notified the woman. She checked the parking lot for her vehicle and realized it had bed stolen. The vehicle is described as a 2016 dark blue Kia Forte, “Surviving Spouse” License plate 8HC. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’4″, medium build, dressed in a blue t-shirt with white letters on the front. The male also wore tan cargo shorts and a gray base ball cap, backwards. The victim was not harmed. The incident is under investigation.

