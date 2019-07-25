PALESTINE — D.P.S. troopers responded to a fatal crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 287, six miles north of Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, the driver and two young passengers are dead following a wreck when the driver swerved into the opposite lane, went off road, hit a barditch and eventually struck a tree. Ruby Kwame, 34, of Palestine was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children age 4 and 2 were transported to a Palestine hospital where they were pronounced dead. Another passenger, 8-months-old, was transported to a Palestine hospital, listed in stable condition. Reports indicate they were all wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.