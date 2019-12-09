WASHINGTON D.C. — The GOP on Monday told the House Judiciary Committee that the Democrats had built their case around heresay. On Monday evening Congressman Gohmert told KTBB it was hard to hear all day long. “It just was so hard to sit through the hearing today knowing that there is nothing but hear-say upon hear-say, some of it 4th and 5th hand hear-say.”

Congressmen Gohmert continued, “We did’nt have witnesses, we had lawyers giving us their impression of witnesses and that’s no way to have a trial. That’s no way to have a hearing and try to remove a President with hear-say on hear-say and then the lawyers interpretation with out the actual witnesses.” Congressmen Gohmert said during today’s impeachment inquiry, “I had hoped to question the witness Mr. Burke, but he has absconded.” https://youtu.be/CLo8JipEV2I