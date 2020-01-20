LONGVIEW — Longview Police continue to investigate a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian. It happened just after 6:30 Friday evening on N. 4th Street. Officers said a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Police are still working to identify the next of kin of the victim. Police are also still working on identifying the vehicle that struck and killed him. Police are asking for anyone who may have been in the area of the accident during this time or may have seen a vehicle fleeing the area to contact Longview Police as soon as possible at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.