MARSHALL — The new Chick-fil-a on East Texas Baptist University’s campus is officially “a hit.” On Tuesday, ETBU President Dr. J. Blair Blackburn told KTBB, “the fact that we can offer our students, and staff America’s favorite restaurant is a win. However, this is also for the Marshall community. East Texas Baptist is Marshall’s University, and our doors are open for Marshall to come and enjoy this new addition to campus.” Construction of the new restaurant was completed in just seven weeks, in order to be up and running in time for the start of the Spring 2020 semester.

ETBU crews worked hand-in-hand with Ross Slone of Slone Construction in Marshall to get the job done. “We were able to meet with Chick-fil-A, and their architects designed the restaurant to fit in our space,” ETBU Director of Construction Cameron Burger said. “Without the help of our general contractor from Slone Construction, the University staff, and Chick-fil-A, we wouldn’t have been able to complete the project in such a timely manner and with such excellence.” The restaurant hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and closed on Sundays.